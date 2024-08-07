‘The Cookie Lady’ made famous by ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has closed her shop

ATLANTA — The owner of an Atlanta cookie shop made famous by the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has shut down according to a video posted to social media by the shop’s owner.

In the video by Shiana White, she said as of Saturday, “A Haute Cookie” was officially closed.

“We’re putting everything on pause to be continued but as of now Atlanta has played its course,” White said.

White made appearances on the show during Season 12, introduced to the cast by Kenya Moore. Her shop was next to Cynthia Bailey’s wine cellar.

According to The Jasmine Brand, “She didn’t just come on as the average friend of the show. During one of her handful of appearances … she confronted Tanya Sam and revealed that Tanya Sam’s longtime partner Paul Judge was trying to talk to and flirt with her when she saw him at a club one night. The ordeal turned into a dramatic storyline for Tanya Sam and led to a major fallout between her and Kenya Moore.”

According to the website, “A Haute Cookie’s” mission was “to create a luxe environment for customers to enjoy high-quality treats, with superior customer service. We are dedicated to providing sweets for every customer whether you are vegan, have gluten intolerance, or simply enjoy delicious, gourmet desserts.”

TRENDING STORIES:

White said all orders had been stopped and will the shop not be accepting any more.

White told her followers that she was “super-duper grateful for (the) people, operations, businesses, movie sets, all the love all, the support you guys have shown me since Day 1.”

“Completely, completely love you all. I’ve got other places to go in life, but I appreciate this journey. It has been so beautiful,” White said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Traffic stop in Gwinnett County ends with Athens man charged with trafficking meth

©2024 Cox Media Group