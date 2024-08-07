Crowds descend on lounge parking lot, grab booze after metro Atlanta club owners evicted

ATLANTA — A group of people swarmed outside an Atlanta club after the owners were evicted and boxes of liquor were left out in the parking lot Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident unfolded outside of the Red Martini lounge on 3179 Peachtree Street. Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed people collecting the boxes of liquor bottles and driving away with them.
According to a court order, the club’s owners terminated the lease on August 4, 2023, but the business owners refused to move out of the property.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BIRD’S EYE VIEW: Major metro Atlanta mall is almost gone
- Atlanta man pleads guilty to raping woman he met online, attempting to assault another in same week
- Fulton detention officer convicted of choking inmate until she passed out is now headed to prison
The landlord, listed as Ralph + Rita Venture LLC, was granted a writ of possession of the property on Dec. 19, 2023. The business was supposed to leave the property within seven days.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
According to court documents, the business’s tenants, listed as P Tav, Inc., owe the landlord more than $55,000.
©2024 Cox Media Group