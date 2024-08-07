Crowds descend on lounge parking lot, grab booze after metro Atlanta club owners evicted

ATLANTA — A group of people swarmed outside an Atlanta club after the owners were evicted and boxes of liquor were left out in the parking lot Wednesday.

The incident unfolded outside of the Red Martini lounge on 3179 Peachtree Street. Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed people collecting the boxes of liquor bottles and driving away with them.

According to a court order, the club’s owners terminated the lease on August 4, 2023, but the business owners refused to move out of the property.

The landlord, listed as Ralph + Rita Venture LLC, was granted a writ of possession of the property on Dec. 19, 2023. The business was supposed to leave the property within seven days.

According to court documents, the business’s tenants, listed as P Tav, Inc., owe the landlord more than $55,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group