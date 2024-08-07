Atlanta man pleads guilty to raping woman he met online, attempting to assault another in same week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now 22-year-old Atlanta man has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting several women in October 2020.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Demetrious Roam, then-18, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault strangulation, aggravated assault with intent to rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, and rape.

After entering a non-negotiated guilty plea, Roam was sentenced by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha F. Jackson to 50 years to serve plus life on probation.

The conviction stemmed from the assault of two women within one week in October 2020.

DeKalb police said on October 17, 2020, officers were called to an apartment complex on Shallowford Road where Roam was staying with a family member. The then-20-year-old victim told police that she met Roam on social media and agreed to meet him at the apartment complex.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, as the victim and Roam walked toward the apartment, he grabbed the victim from behind and dragged her into an apartment.

Roam then strangled her and put a knife to her neck. The victim grabbed the knife and cut her fingers. While strangling her, Roam tried to get the victim to undress and forced her into a bathroom. The victim was eventually able to push Roam out of the bathroom. When it sounded like he had left the apartment, the victim ran to a neighbor who had already called the police after hearing screams. The victim’s purse, credit cards and phone were missing. Officers found blood in the bathroom consistent with the victim’s statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

On October 23, 2020, DKPD was called again to the same complex. The then 22-year-old victim at the time told officers that she planned to meet a man whom she had met online at the apartment complex.

The DA’s office said, that while walking toward the apartment to meet her date, a man who the victim did not recognize started walking in the same direction. He made a statement about having to check on his laundry and turned toward the victim. As the victim walked past the laundry room, Roam grabbed her in a chokehold and pushed her toward a closet. She felt a knife at her side, and he told her to undress. Roam then undressed, put a condom on, forced the victim to perform oral sex and raped her. When Roam finished, he let the victim out of the closet and she ran away.

DeKalb police said they found a sleeping bag and a condom wrapper in the closet where the assault happened. The victim told authorities that the suspect had a distinct red tattoo on the front of his neck.

During the investigation, DKPD learned that Roam was a suspect in a 2019 rape cold case at the complex. Both victims identified Roam as the man who attacked them during a lineup.

Roam was arrested on October 24, 2020. He later admitted to having sex with the victim on October 23 but claimed he had offered to pay her. He initially denied knowing about the assault on October 17, but eventually stated, “I didn’t mean to hurt her, she grabbed the knife.” He admitted to taking the victim’s belongings and led police to the location where he had thrown the purse and credit cards behind the apartment. He claimed to have kept the phone.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The DA’s office said that Roam has been linked to several more assaults, including a rape at the complex in October 2020; an attempted assault at the complex in August 2019; two rapes in Clayton County in October and December 2019; and four rapes in Birmingham, Alabama between September 2019 and August 2020.

Roam may be responsible for similar unreported assaults.

He must register as a sex offender and is banned for life from social media. Under Georgia law, Roam is not eligible for early release on the custodial portion of the sentence.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Major metro Atlanta mall is now almost gone. Here's what comes next

©2024 Cox Media Group