Massive crowd gathers after beauty store’s entire inventory dumped in parking lot during eviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people have flocked to a shopping center in Clayton County where merchandise from a beauty supply store fills the parking lot.

Police and deputies are surrounding a massive pile of merchandise in the parking lot of Beauty Mart on Upper Riverdale Road.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the business is being evicted from the building.

Before long, dozens of people had surrounded the items, prompting police to section off the merchandise with police tape.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw people surrounding the area that police had surrounded.

Because of the amount of people in the shopping plaza, police have shut off access to it, including blocking some roads.

Video and posts on social media have people coming to the store in the hopes that they will get to go through the merchandise themselves.

It’s unclear what led to the business being evicted.

