BOLO: Family says they haven’t heard from Rockdale County woman for months

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman who vanished in May.

Deputies said Jennifer Marie Miller, aka Jennifer Wilson, 48, was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 5. The family member said they last spoke with her months earlier.

Miller’s last known address was in the Conyers/Rockdale County area.

She’s described as 5′9″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Dylan Hinds with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

