Road rage shooting ruled as ‘justifiable homicide;’ victim’s family has questions

ATLANTA, Ga. — After an October 2025 road rage shooting, Atlanta Police Department ruled the killing of 21-year-old a “justifiable homicide.”

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Police claimed Damari Xavien Jordan was the aggressor but never found his weapon. The weapon in the incident report belonged to the shooter.

“To know that someone used a weapon with an altered serial number, that’s a felony in itself,” said Jordan’s uncle.

Atlanta Police Department said the case is closed, but the victim’s family is calling for a second look as they discover details on their own.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan sat down with them on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. as they recounted the story they heard from Jordan’s girlfriend who was in the car at the time of the shooting.

They say Jordan was in a fender bender with a pickup truck driver who later shot him. He was then hit by an unknown vehicle and again by a GSP patrol car as he laid on I-75.

Jordan’s family said they were told by Atlanta Police Department that it was a road rage incident and he was shot twice.

“We found out at the funeral home that he was shot 15 times,” Jordan’s aunt told Channel 2 Action News.

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