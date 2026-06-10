US Coast Guard saves 7 from sinking ship on Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The U.S. Coast Guard said their teams were in the right place at the right time on Saturday afternoon when a towing vessel started to sink.

A patrol from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee found a good Samaritan towing vessel that was taking on water, with seven people aboard.

Acting quickly, the boat crew transferred a crewmember and a dewatering pump to the towing ship to help control the flooding.

At the same time, the seven passengers were transferred to their small boat, put a side tow together and were able to safely transport the ship to Houlihan Boat ramp.

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