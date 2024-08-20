Racing charge dropped, reckless driving charge reduced for UGA linebacker Smael Mondon

ATHENS, Ga. — A reckless driving case has been resolved for a University of Georgia linebacker, according to court documents.

Athens-Clarke County police arrested Smael Mondon for reckless driving and racing on July 10. An officer wrote in his report that Mondon was going 75 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.

The officer’s report wrote that it appeared Mondon had been racing a teammate, which the UGA players denied.

On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General Will Fleenor confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Mondon’s case had been settled.

Court documents show that the racing charge was dropped and the reckless driving charge was reduced to driving too fast for conditions.

Mondon pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge and paid a $500 fine. His attorney says Mondon also completed a defensive driving course and went to a victim impact panel.

“Smael was not racing anyone and he was not driving recklessly. We admit that he accelerated too quickly, which is the basis for driving too fast for conditions. Smael is a hard-working young man who has never even had a traffic ticket prior to this incident. He is glad to put this incident behind him, so he can focus on school and football. He will graduate at the end of this semester,” Attorney William D. Healan, III said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Mondon’s case isn’t the only case involving a UGA player that has been resolved within the last several weeks.

A driving under the influence charge against UGA transfer Trevor Etienne was reduced to reckless driving, according to the Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General’s Office.

On July 10, Etienne pleaded guilty to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation.

Court documents show he was sentenced to 12 months probation, a $852 fine and 40 hours of community service. He will also have to complete a DUI Risk Reduction program and substance abuse evaluation.

On Aug. 6, the solicitor general’s office dismissed reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street charges against UGA wide receiver Sacovie White.

