Carroll County deputy in ‘very critical’ condition after shooting; suspect dead

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County deputy is in “very critical” condition after he was shot Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant.

The suspect is dead.

The shooting happened on Don Rich Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies were working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to execute a search warrant when someone started shooting.

The deputy was shot in the face and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He has not been identified, but Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned that the officer has been with the department for six years.

The suspect has not been identified. It’s unclear how that person died.

The GBI said they are not considering the incident an officer-involved shooting, but did not say why.

The Carroll County Sheriff is headed to the hospital to support the deputy’s family.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement Tuesday, saying:

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for this Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy, along with his family and the entire law enforcement community. Yet again, we have been tragically reminded of the dangers men and women in uniform face on a daily basis for the public’s safety.”

This is the second Georgia deputy shot in the line of duty in a matter of days. Paulding County deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect in that shooting, Jimmy Atkins, shot and kiled himself.

