Former member of WSB-TV family dies at age 87

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A former member of the WSB-TV family died over the weekend.

Phillip Nelson Hull died on Saturday at the age of 87.

Hull served in the U.S. Army and later started a broadcasting career working in Valdosta radio.

He came to WSB-TV in 1968 and worked as a weather anchor for 14 years.

After his career in broadcasting, he worked with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. He enjoyed yoga and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for over 10 years.

He is survived by his daughter, his grandchildren and a great-grandchild. His funeral will be held this Saturday at 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville.

