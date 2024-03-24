UGA running back arrested, charged with DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia football player has been arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Athens-Clarke County jail records, Trevor Etienne was arrested Sunday morning. He was booked into the jail around 4:35 am and released just an hour later.

Jail records showed Etienne was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and improper driving on the road, reckless driving, and affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows or windshields.

According to the UGA’s football website, Etienne is a junior running back. He played two seasons at the University of Florida and appeared in 24 games with one start. He was also named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Athens Clarke County Police Department for details but has not yet heard back.

The University of Georgia Athletics sent the following statement:

We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information. This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time,” said Steven Drummond, Executive Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications.

