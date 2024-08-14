Court dismisses reckless driving charge against UGA wide receiver

ATHENS, Ga. — Charges have been dismissed against a University of Georgia wide receiver accused of reckless driving, according to Athens-Clarke County court records.

Athens police arrested Sacovie White, 19 of Cartersville, in May on charges of reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

On Aug. 6, Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General Will Fleenor submitted paperwork to dismiss White’s charges.

“After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from the downtown cameras, it is clear that the State would not be able to prove Reckless Driving beyond a reasonable doubt,” Fleenor wrote.

The solicitor added that the State could go to trial on the wrong way driving charge, but dismissed it “in the interests of justice,” according to the court filing.

A State Court judge signed off on the dismissal on Aug. 7.

Since a deadly January 2023 crash that killed UGA football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy, more than a dozen Georgia football players have been arrested on charges related to their driving.

Coach Kirby Smart spoke on the recent arrests at SEC Media Days in July. Smart didn’t go into specifics, but pointed out there have been fines, suspensions and dismissals in the past year for the program.

“I don’t know, to this point, anyone coaching college football that has suspended a player for a driving citation. We have and we’ve also dismissed players based on driving citations. Nobody’s done that,” Smart said.

