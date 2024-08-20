14-year-old accused of carjacking victim at gunpoint at DeKalb QuikTrip

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a victim at a DeKalb County gas station.
On Aug. 2, DeKalb police were called about a carjacking at the QuikTrip on Covington Highway.
Police said the victim was pumping gas before the teen stole the car while holding the victim at gunpoint.
On Friday, DKPD found the vehicle and officers were able to stop it.
The 14-year-old was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
The teen’s identity was not released.
