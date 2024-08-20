Carroll County deputy critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County deputy is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant.

The suspect is dead.

The shooting happened on Don Rich Drive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to gather information at the scene.

The deputy’s identity has not been released. The officer was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The suspect has not been identified. It’s unclear how that person died.

The Carroll County Sheriff is headed to the hospital to support the deputy’s family.

