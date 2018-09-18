0 President Jimmy Carter to campaign today with Stacey Abrams

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are set to campaign Tuesday with Democrat Stacey Abrams in Plains as she unveils her rural health care platform.

The former president will appear with Abrams in his hometown of Plains to discuss what the campaign calls “the importance of supporting rural medical facilities and rural health care professionals across Georgia.”

Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot is in Plains with Carter, Abrams and the rest of the campaign. We also got Brian Kemp's stance on health care. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE coverage from both campaigns.

Abrams faces Republican Brian Kemp in the November race for governor and has made expanding Medicaid and shoring up the struggling network of rural hospitals a central part of her campaign.

Kemp, the secretary of state, opposes expanding Medicaid but has left the door open to applying for waivers that he said would help stabilize insurance premiums.

Carter endorsed Abrams’ campaign for governor in August, becoming the third U.S. president to wade into the race.

Barack Obama has also given Abrams his full-throated support, while Republican Donald Trump endorsed Kemp six days before the July GOP runoff.

Carter’s grandson, Jason, the party’s 2014 nominee, also endorsed Abrams after staying on the sidelines during the primary.

Virtually all of the state party’s leading figures -- and many of her party’s 2020 presidential hopefuls -- have publicly backed Abrams.

So have Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, the two leading Democrats in the 2016 contest.

Ex-President Bill Clinton has yet to weigh in on the race, though one of his top advisers backed her rival in the primary.

Abrams hopes her progressive policies will mobilize a legion of left-leaning voters, many of them minorities, who rarely cast ballots.

Since locking up her party’s nomination, she’s traveled the state, highlighting what she calls “solvable problems” and touting her education and economic plan.

Kemp has steadily tried to move toward the political center with a more nuanced approach to the “religious liberty” debate while also stepping up his appeal to the party’s conservative base by highlighting his anti-gang crackdown.

This article was written by Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.