    ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter has officially given Stacey Abrams his formal endorsement.

    President Carter sent our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com a statement Monday announcing his support.

    “At a time when we desperately need more bold leadership at all levels of government, I am proud to support Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign in this historic race,” President Carter said. 

    Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama also endorsed Abrams.

    Just days before the GOP runoff, President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who ended up winning the runoff. 

    If elected, Abrams would become the nation’s first female African-American governor

