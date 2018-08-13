ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter has officially given Stacey Abrams his formal endorsement.
President Carter sent our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com a statement Monday announcing his support.
Former President Carter gives @staceyabrams his formal endorsement. “Stacey Abrams' experience, vision, and proven track record of building consensus across party lines are beyond compare, and I will work as hard as I can to elect her in November.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/NzfxSKs5JQ— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 13, 2018
“At a time when we desperately need more bold leadership at all levels of government, I am proud to support Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign in this historic race,” President Carter said.
Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama also endorsed Abrams.
Just days before the GOP runoff, President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who ended up winning the runoff.
If elected, Abrams would become the nation’s first female African-American governor.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}