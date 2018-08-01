0 Stacey Abrams gets major endorsement in race for governor

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Democratic candidate for governor received a major endorsement Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama released a list of Democratic candidates he was endorsing in November’s election.

On that list was Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Also on the list was Sarah Riggs Amico, running for lieutenant governor; Matthew Wilson, running in District 80 for the state House; and Shelly Hutchinson, running in District 107 for the state House.

Obama’s endorsement is just the latest national endorsement in the race for Georgia’s governor.

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

Just days before the GOP runoff, President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who ended up winning the runoff.

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

“It’s going to be an election unlike any we’ve seen in a while,” Kennesaw State political expert Kerwin Swint said about the upcoming campaign.

He told Channel 2's Richard Elliot that he expects it to be a tough race, especially for Abrams in what has traditionally been a red state.

“Usually gubernatorial elections are state-focused and local issues predominate. I think this is going to be a nationally focused election,” Swint said.

Because this race will have a national focus, we do expect to see a lot of outside money flowing into the campaigns.

Abrams released a statement Wednesday afternoon, that said:

“I am so excited to endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia. She’s not running a campaign built on division or distraction; she’s running to lead one Georgia where everybody has opportunity, and everybody’s voice is heard. And she’s got the record of building consensus that shows she can deliver – with good jobs, great public education, expanded Medicaid, and secure, affordable health insurance for everyone. In a time when too many folks are focused simply on how to win an election, Stacey’s somebody who cares about something more important: why we should. That’s the kind of politics we should practice. That’s why I’m proud to give Stacey Abrams my support.

“It is a profound honor to receive President Obama’s endorsement,” said Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams. “President Obama’s legacy is marked by integrity, a deep commitment to service, and an ability to find solutions that put the well-being of people first. I am grateful for his support as I continue a campaign for governor grounded in hope, optimism, and a boundless belief that we can do more to make sure every family in Georgia has the opportunity to thrive.”

If elected, Abrams would become the nation’s first black female governor.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.