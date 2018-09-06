PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was there Thursday morning as authorities searched the Paulding County home of a woman accused of posing as a dentist.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr said deputies removed several boxes from Krista Szewczyk’s home. Szewczyk was not home at the time.
BACKGROUND
Szewczyk was arrested on Aug. 23 after a grand jury indicted her on 48 counts, including 40 counts of practicing dentistry without a license, three counts of writing unlawful prescriptions, one count of forgery and three counts of insurance fraud.
Since Szewczyk’s initial arrest, investigators in Cobb and Paulding counties say they’ve received multiple tips from other potential victims.
