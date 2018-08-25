  • Patient says woman accused of posing as dentist caused complications, sending him to hospital

    By: Christian Jennings

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Just one day after Channel 2 Action News reported on a woman accused of posing as a dentist for at least seven years, investigators said they have gotten more than a dozen new complaints.

    Krista Szewczyk, who was operating out of her business, County Dental Providers, faces 48 counts in a recent indictment. Charges include practicing dentistry without a license, unlawful prescription, forgery and insurance fraud.

    Paulding County Senior Assistant District Attorney Matthew Rollins said Szewczyk was taking advantage of people and performing procedures without having any training or a license under her belt. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings spoke with a man who said the work Szewczyk did on him sent him to the hospital. 

    "My neck was the size of a tennis ball. It was closing in on my throat," he said.

