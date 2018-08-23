Woman arrested for posing as a dentist, damaging client's teeth... again

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a woman who they say has repeatedly posed as a dentist and damaged several people's teeth.
Krista Szewczyk was arrested Thursday morning in Cobb County. She faces 48 indictments in for practicing dentistry without a license, insurance fraud and forging prescriptions.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings spoke with the Paulding County District Attorney Dick Donovan, who said this is not the first time Szewczyk has been caught pretending to be a dentist. After being charged several times in Paulding County, she recently moved her business to Cobb County.
We're looking into how she managed to keep practicing for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
