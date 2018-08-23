BREAKING: Mom charged with DUI after wreck on Ga. 400 that killed her 2 kids

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges after her two children were killed in a wreck on Ga. 400 in Lumpkin County late Wednesday night, our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Tiffany Grubb, 24, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Whelchel Road and Ga. 400 and failed to maintain her lane, the Georgia State Patrol told AJC.com Thursday afternoon in a statement. Her 1997 Toyota 4Runner overturned several times.
Grubb’s two children — 4-year-old Jah’Ziya Glover and 2-year-old De’Jean Glover — were killed in the crash.
In addition to DUI and two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, Grubb was charged with two counts of endangering a child under 14 while DUI and one count each of reckless driving, driving while suspended and failure to maintain lane.
The crash shut down Ga. 400, which later reopened.
