ATHENS, Ga. - Former University of Georgia football player Dyshon Sims was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Channel 2 Action News has learned former offensive lineman Sims was arrested just after 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Lexington Road on shoplifting charges.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that Sims is accused of trying to take $80 worth of items without paying.
According to police, Sims was at the self-checkout counter and scanning items. He correctly scanned $50 worth of items, but incorrectly scanned the others.
The loss prevention officer at Walmart caught Sims and held him until the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrived, investigators said.
Sims was taken to the Clarke County Jail without incident.
Sims, who is from Valdosta, was a member of the Bulldogs’ run to the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017.
He played at Georgia from 2014 to 2017.
