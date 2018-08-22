COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two notable eateries at The Battery Atlanta sold alcohol to minors during a recent sting, Cobb County police announced Wednesday.
Antico Pizza and El Super Pan were caught selling the booze Monday, according to police.
Authorities said they tested 10 businesses at The Battery, the 1.5-million-square-foot mixed-use entertainment behemoth attached to SunTrust Park.
Department spokeswoman Officer Sarah O’Hara told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the servers will be cited and will have to go to criminal court for the citation.
The eateries were given an administrative fee to pay, she said. It’s $750 for the first offense.
Most restaurants are put on a calendar to be rechecked, O’Hara said.
Below are the spots that did not sell alcohol to a minor:
- Goldbergs
- Wahlburgers
- Punch Bowl Social
- Cru Wine Bar
- Yard House
- Feed Fried Chicken
- Sports and Social
- C Ellet’s
This article was written by Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
