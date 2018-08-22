ATLANTA - A local police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he was on duty has been fired.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne initially broke the story about the allegations against East Point Police Sgt. Richard Gooddine earlier this week.
The girl’s attorney, Thomas Reynolds, told Winne that Gooddine sexually assaulted the girl for three hours before driving her home.
At the time, the GBI was called in to investigate the allegations.
On Wednesday morning, Gooddine was officially terminated.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr confronted Gooddine outside police headquarters on Wednesday morning.
She asked him several questions.
The East Point Police Department released the following statement Wednesday:
"On August 22, 2018 Richard Gooddine was officially terminated by the East Point Police Department. It was determined during the course of our internal affairs investigation that Gooddine had violated multiple departmental policies and procedures, which resulted in his termination."
BACKGROUND
On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News reported that Gooddine was also investigated -- but not prosecuted -- in 2011 for sexual battery and child molestation.
Gooddine says he’s innocent.
