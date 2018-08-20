Girl, 15, says police officer sexually assaulted her for hours; GBI investigating

ATLANTA - A local police officer is under investigation after a 15-year-old girl accused him of sexual assault.
The girl’s mother told Channel 2 Action News that her daughter was terrified and eventually told her about the incident.
“She just broke down and was crying,” the girl’s mother told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.
East Point Police Chief Tommy Gardner told Channel 2 Action News that his department received a complaint of sexual misconduct against one of its officers, and that officer was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay.
The GBI was called to conduct the investigation.
The latest on the investigation and the allegations again the officer, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
