0 Body of missing 24-year-old kayaker recovered in lake, Troup County sheriff says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have recovered the body of a 24-year-old woman who was last seen kayaking Friday.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said someone called police about a possible body in the West Point Lake Monday morning.

Miranda Whitten, 24, of Valley, Alabama, was last seen Thursday night .

She was on a family camping trip at Shaefer Heard Park when she disappeared while kayaking on West Point Lake.

Her kayak and paddle were found near a damn, officials said.

"The search for Maranda Whitten has unfortunately been suspended. Maranda was found earlier this morning a victim of an apparent drowning. As standard procedure her body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be Maranda’s family. We appreciate all those who have gave of their time and resources during this time," sheriff's officials posted Monday just after 12 p.m.

“Around 12:30 p.m., some campers saw her kayaking out in the water and shortly after that, a storm came through and around 2:30 yesterday her kayak was seen floating into the water with the paddle and the life jacket," Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff's Office said.

Her mother, Tabby Whitten, described her daughter an avid kayaker.

She told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden on Saturday that the family was holding out hope that she would be found soon.

“We’re praying. We are praying so hard,” Whitten said.

If anyone can survive this, her loved ones said she had what it takes.

“She’s kayaked all her life. She’s a hiker and she’s very active. It just (doesn’t) make sense. It (doesn’t) make sense for her to disappear like this,” Whitten said.

