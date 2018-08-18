Crews find kayak near dam in search for missing woman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Search crews say they have found a missing woman’s kayak, but they are still searching for her.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching near dam at the Shafer Heard Campground where Miranda Whitten, 24, was last seen on Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Whitten’s whereabouts is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1700.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden is at the search scene and is speaking with investigators for the latest on this developing story for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
