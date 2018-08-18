ATLANTA - Rain is moving into north Georgia, just the latest waves that could impact your weekend.
Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been warning you about the coming rain and storms all week on Channel 2 Action News.
SATURDAY MORNING:
Temperatures will start out in the low 70s Saturday morning and soar into the low 80s by 1 p.m. Temps will top out in the high 80s by 4 p.m.
Storm chances are running high, according to Severe 2 Team Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
SATURDAY EVENING:
Showers and possible storms will be scattered throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Sunday looks like it will be a repeat for Saturday. Monday and Tuesday look like they are going to be wet at times as well.
RAIN FALL:
Severe 2 Team Meteorologist Brad Nitz said by the time all the rain moves out, parts of north Georgia could see upward of 2.5 inches of rain. The metro could see around 1.5 inches. The south metro and to the east could see about an inch of rain.
By mid-week, drier air is expected to move in.
