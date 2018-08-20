Drugs hidden in cappuccino maker at convenience store, police say

Exclusive police body camera video shows a raid at a local gas station.
Investigators said people were dealing drugs.
Police said they even found some of the drugs hidden in a cappuccino machine.
See the exclusive video, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Atlanta police charged into the Chevron on Lakewood Way in southeast Atlanta with guns drawn. Officer Kensley Gachette was there, on Aug. 9.
“Because of all the violence and all the drugs that was coming out of this location, it was a very big focus," Gachette said.
We reported in July there were three shootings in just four months here. In the body cam video we obtained, you can see officers handcuffing men on the job and here's marijuana on the counter.
