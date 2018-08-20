0 ‘We're not going to put up with it anymore:' Police determined to end street racing in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are on a mission to stop street racing they say puts people at risk.

Officers towed away several cars and made arrests late Sunday night on Moreland Avenue.

DeKalb police want to send a strong message to street racers: You don't belong here.

Channel 2 Action News was there as DeKalb County police had 30 units and wreckers on Moreland Avenue Sunday night to stop speeding drivers.

"Driving is a privilege and in DeKalb County we're not going to put up with it anymore," DeKalb County Police Lt. J. Germano said. "People want to come out here and drag race, laying drags they run the risk of going to jail and getting their license taken.”

Officers said hundreds of drivers race at more than 100 miles per hour and put lives at risk.

"These individuals who are racing have no qualms about running an officer over, jumping curbs, wrecking cars. In fact, one of our officers almost got hit tonight," Germano said.

Officers arrested that driver and impounded his car.

This enforcement comes one week after a Dodge Charger flew past concrete barriers and landed on its side in George Imports.

"I tried to save some of my workers, you know we don't want a guy to get killed trying to make a living for his family when the guys racing the cars don't even care," George Imports owner Malik Parrish said.

Officers had a warning for drivers.

"We're not going away. The street racers are going away," Germano said.

