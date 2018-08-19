Boy dying from leukemia wants racing stickers for his casket

DES MOINES, Iowa - A terminally ill Iowa boy who wants to decorate his casket with racing stickers is asking the public for help.
According to the Des Moines Register, Caleb Hammond, 11, of Oskaloosa, was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2017. After months of unsuccessful chemotherapy treatments, a bone marrow transplant and medical scares, including a week in a medically induced coma with heart failure symptoms, he and his family recently decided to stop treating his illness and spend time together, the newspaper reported.
Now Caleb, a racing fan who loves to visit Southern Iowa Speedway, has a final request: for the public to send him racing stickers.
"We're trying to decorate his casket," his uncle, Chris Playle, told the Register.
Meanwhile, Team Kids With Cancer 46-7 made one of Caleb's dreams come true by getting him behind the wheel of a hobby stock race car. He drove in a six-lap race Saturday, the Register reported.
>> See the family's Facebook post about the event here
Words cannot describe how amazing today was for Caleb and our whole family. They also cannot describe how thankful we...Posted by Kylee Hammond on Saturday, August 18, 2018
If you'd like to send Caleb a sticker, you can mail it to 314 N. J St., Oskaloosa, IA 52577. You can also donate to his family's GoFundMe campaign here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}