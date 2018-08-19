Officers shoot, kill man who pointed gun at family member, police say

ATLANTA - The GBI at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering details for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police tell Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen the suspect is dead.
A stretch of Brookline Street and Metropolitan Parkway was closed early Sunday morning as police investigated.
Police said they were first called to a domestic call where there say the person was armed.
They said the man showed a handgun and pointed it at a family member and threatened them.
That’s what prompted the 911 call.
When officers arrived, the suspect left.
Officers saw the suspect in the 1000 block of Metropolitan.
They said that when they approached him, they say the suspect pointed the handgun at them.
That’s when officers fired several shots at him.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}