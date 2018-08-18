Witnesses say one man shot after hearing 14-15 rounds go off, car driving away

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a shooting in the Vinings area.
Police were called out to the WestHaven at Vinings Apartments around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik they heard 14-15 gunshots off as a car drove by.
Investigators two men shot at each other, one was hit. That person has been taken to a nearby hospital.
Petchenik will have the latest on this developing story, LIVE starting on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.
#Cobb police at the scene of a shooting. We are gathering details now for 6. pic.twitter.com/SWIE9MkBtB— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 18, 2018
Neighbor in #Vinings complex told us he heard 14-15 shots fired as car drove by neighbor. Police say two men shot at each other, one was hit, taken to hospital. Found this shell casing behind our truck. Live at 6. pic.twitter.com/S2srGDDe9q— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 18, 2018
