  • Witnesses say one man shot after hearing 14-15 rounds go off, car driving away

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a shooting in the Vinings area. 

    Police were called out to the WestHaven at Vinings Apartments around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    Neighbors told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik they heard 14-15 gunshots off as a car drove by.

    Investigators two men shot at each other, one was hit. That person has been taken to a nearby hospital. 

