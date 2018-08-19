‘Ma'am, ma'am! He's in your car!' Woman says slider stole belongings from car in split second

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta woman is warning drivers to beware after a thief targeted her at the gas station.
The woman, who only identified her self as Queen, told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik she’s still seething after becoming the latest victim of a slider.
She told Petchenik that she walked away from her car to throw something away and that’s when a someone went into her car.
In a split second, Queen said the man slid through the passenger side, over to the driver side and grabbed her belongings.
