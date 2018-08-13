Car slams into body shop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A car ran off the road, flipped and ended up inside a DeKalb County business.
The business owners say they think the driver was racing.
The car is still in the building on Moreland Avenue.
The owners tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach it is at least the eighth time a car has hit the business in the last few years.
The stretch of Moreland Avenue is known as a hot spot for street racing.
