0 Suspect shoots and kills girlfriend, stabs police K-9, authorities say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A murder suspect is now in custody after police say he shot his girlfriend and stabbed a police K-9 during a manhunt.

We were there as investigators caught up with the man and put him in handcuffs into a police patrol car.

Police say the shooting happened inside the Brookstone Apartment complex in Clayton County at around 9:30 Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman went to the suspect's home with a family member to pick up her belongings.

The family member told police the suspect and the woman got into an argument and then the suspect shot her several times with a handgun. The woman was able to run away and get help but later died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect ran away and was later found five hours, later in a wooded area in Riverdale.

Here’s a picture of K9 Odin. He’s currently in surgery after a murder suspect stabbed him multiple times today. Story at 6 pic.twitter.com/BnrroY2r93 — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 12, 2018

A K-9 officer tried to search for the suspect and police say the dog was stabbed twice by the suspect. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital where doctors were able to stabilize it.

