0 Police bust illegal rodeo and concert, say organizers didn't have permits

City of South Fulton police said they shut down an illegal rodeo and concert this weekend.

Investigators said neighbors complained about the event on a property along Butner Road.

They said it caused major traffic problems in the area.

Police arrested two organizers for not having the proper permits to hold the event and sell alcohol.

Rosa Ramirez, the owner of Cookie Monster rentals, provided 650 chairs, tables and canopies for the concert held Saturday at the ranch.

But when she and her family arrived on Sunday to pick up their stuff, they were locked out with no sign of the men who hired her.

"It's sad, because the person that there was contact with, they didn’t never pick up or answer the messages to say anything about the incident on Saturday," Ramirez said.

The two men behind the rodeo and concert, which was promoted in online ads, are now under arrest and facing charges after police say they broke a city ordinance after they failed to obtain permits for special events and the sale of alcohol.

The city also claims they received numerous complaints from motorists who were stuck in traffic for three miles.

As for Ramirez, she said without her equipment and her money, her business is now in jeopardy

“There is some money owed and they said the money was going to get paid when the event was over, and the money was going to be there but unfortunately not the money or the stuff," Ramirez said.

