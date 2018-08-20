ATLANTA - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired on the campus on Georgia State University.
The shooting happened near the University Commons just after midnight.
Two women told Channel 2 Action News they were in a car when a man with a gun ran up to them and tried to pull one woman out.
She said when police rounded the corner, the man ran away.
Two women told @wsbtv they were in a car, when a man with a gun ran up to them and tried to pull one woman out. She said police rounded the corner, and the guy ran. Ramp to interstate near Piedmont North closed. APD, GSU Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/5rKz5gJJhp— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 20, 2018
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene as police look for the gunman, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Georgia State University tweeted about the reported gunshots and said people should seek shelter.
Report of gunshots fired near the University Commons. Seek shelter. For safety, lock doors and remain inside.— Georgia State U. (@GeorgiaStateU) August 20, 2018
The campus lockdown was lifted just before 1 a.m. Monday, school officials told Channel 2 Action News. Just before 3 a.m., the school tweeted that an all-clear had been given for the Atlanta campus but that there was still an active crime scene.
“(There’s) no immediate danger to the campus community at this time,” the school stated.
ALL CLEAR has been issued for the Atlanta Campus. Remains an active crime scene. No immediate danger to the campus community at this time.— Georgia State U. (@GeorgiaStateU) August 20, 2018
