ATLANTA - Atlanta added more than 75,000 residents in the past year and increased its population by 1.7 percent.
According to a report released by the Atlanta Regional Commission, the 10-county Atlanta region added 75,8000 new residents from April 2017 to April 2018. The population now stands at 4,555,900. That's more than 25 states.
“People are moving to metro Atlanta because of our strong, diverse economy and our great quality of life,” said Mike Carnathan, manager of ARC’s Research & Analytics Group. “We’re seeing growth across metro Atlanta.”
WHAT IS THE POPULATION?
The city of Atlanta added 10,100 new residents from April 2017 to April 2018, compared to 9,900 the previous year and 7,900 from 2015-2016.
Each of the region’s 10 core counties experienced population growth during the past year:
- Fulton County added 17,570 residents
- Gwinnett County (16,700)
- DeKalb County (10,630)
- Cobb County (8,000)
- Cherokee County (7,100)
- Henry County (5,800)
- Clayton County (4,500)
- Fayette County (2,200)
- Douglas County (1,900)
- Rockdale County (1,800)
Long-term trends show the outer suburbs have led the region’s growth in recent years.
Cherokee County, on the far north side, and Henry County, on the south side, grew the fastest at 19% and 15% respectively between 2010 and 2018.
Growth has also been strong in the region’s core, including the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County.
The city of Atlanta, which lost population between 1970 and 2000, is growing again amid a boom in multifamily housing.
