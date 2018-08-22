  • 'I will bust this (expletive) glass': Mother forces lockdown at elementary school, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother forced a lockdown at Green Acres Elementary School last Wednesday after refusing to leave, police told Channel 2 Action News. 

    Officials said a school administrator asked the woman, identified as Terri Barrington, to leave, but she walked through the hallways with children present, used profanity in front of them, and stormed toward a kindergarten classroom.

    Police said she pounded on the classroom window, yelling, “I will bust this mother-------- glass.” 

    Barrington told Channel 2 Action News she wanted to check on her 5-year-old daughter.

    The classroom was occupied by students and two employees. According to a police warrant, the teacher and paraprofessional feared for their safety.

    Why the woman said she was fed up and the charges she now faces -- on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories