'I will bust this (expletive) glass': Mother forces lockdown at elementary school, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother forced a lockdown at Green Acres Elementary School last Wednesday after refusing to leave, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Officials said a school administrator asked the woman, identified as Terri Barrington, to leave, but she walked through the hallways with children present, used profanity in front of them, and stormed toward a kindergarten classroom.
Police said she pounded on the classroom window, yelling, “I will bust this mother-------- glass.”
Barrington told Channel 2 Action News she wanted to check on her 5-year-old daughter.
The classroom was occupied by students and two employees. According to a police warrant, the teacher and paraprofessional feared for their safety.
