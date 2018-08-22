Country singer Gretchen Wilson arrested during incident at airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. - Country music singer Gretchen Wilson, best known for her 2004 song “Redneck Woman,” was arrested Tuesday night in Connecticut.
The Hartford Courant reported that Wilson, 45, was arrested at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, after she was hostile with troopers, according to Connecticut State Police.
WTNH reported that Wilson allegedly became belligerent on an incoming flight.
“While interviewing the accused on the jetway she became belligerent towards the troopers and caused a disturbance,” state police said, according to the Connecticut Post.
Wilson was arrested and charged with breach of peace, TFSB reported. Her bond was set at $1,000. She is expected in in Enfield Superior Court on Wednesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}