Daughter critical after saving mother who was thrown in front of MARTA train, father says

ATLANTA - The husband of the woman who MARTA police say was pushed in front of an oncoming train, told Channel 2 Action News, had it not been for his daughter’s quick thinking, his wife would be dead.
The man said his wife and five daughters were in Atlanta for a girl's weekend, when a man pushed his wife in front of the train as they were headed back to their hotel.
“Had Katie not jumped onto the tracks, Sue would not be here,” the husband told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez.
The couple's 28-year-old daughter was critically injured trying to save her mother’s life after they say the man pushed her for no apparent reason.
Police arrested Christopher Patrick Brooklin, 28, in the incident. Tuesday, MARTA police said Brooklin appeared to have "some diminished mental capacity."
#Breaking: MARTA PD confirming Christopher Brooklin appeared to have “some diminished mental capacity,” when questioned about why he pushed a woman in front of an oncoming train on Sunday @ the Midtown Station. Stay with @wsbtv for the latest on this story. pic.twitter.com/RccIS4EQ2Q— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) August 21, 2018
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.
