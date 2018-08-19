Witness says man pushed woman in front of MARTA train, North and South lines shut down

ATLANTA - An emergency situation at the MARTA station in Midtown is causing delays on the North and South line.
A witness told Channel 2 Action News he saw a man push a woman into the train tracks, when another woman tried to help her, both women were hit.
“Everybody was shook up,” the man said.
According to MARTA officials, a bus bridge is in effect to transport patrons northbound and southbound between Civic Center, North Avenue, Midtown, and Arts Center stations.
Southbound rail service will resume at Civic Center and northbound rail service will resume at Arts Center, officials said in a tweet.
Channel 2 Action News is speaking to officials to learn more. We'll have details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
