Officer accused of assaulting teen girl faced similar allegations years ago

Channel 2 Action News learned an officer under investigation for assaulting a teenager faced similar charges years ago.
The local police officer is under investigation after a 15-year-old girl accused him of sexual assault. We first brought you this story on Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
Channel 2's Mark Winne spoke to the victim's mother who said her daughter was terrified and eventually told her about the incident.
"She was just so scared and terrified," she said.
A family's lawyer said the officer stalked the halls of a hospital looking for the teenager he's accused of assaulting.
Why the district attorney declined to prosecute the first case, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}