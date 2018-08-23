0 Donation jar meant for family of 7-year-old shooting victim stolen... again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second time in less than a week, a jar full of money meant for the family of slain Florida girl Heidy Rivas Villanueva has been stolen.

The 7-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet and died earlier this month following a firefight in a Jacksonville shopping center, authorities said.

This time, La Raza Mexican Store on Arlington Road North in Jacksonville was the target.

The store’s owner, Francisco Cuellar, said he noticed the jar was missing on Monday when a representative of Heidy's family came to pick up the money.

“It had more than $500 that we raised. It’s a shame that they took all of that,” Cuellar said.

Surveillance video shows a man taking the jar Sunday afternoon.

LaRaza Mexican Store located at 21 N Arlington Rd had a black male come in and steal a donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, 7, who was shot and killed recently. At least $500 was in it.



Who is he and most of all who does this? 2nd time now, find him Twitter. pic.twitter.com/fwTorcLxNp — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 22, 2018

In the video, you can see a man about to leave who then turns back and starts staring at the jar. A short time later, he picks it up, shakes it and walks out with it.

The man appears to be wearing a Maple Street Biscuit Company shirt.

“It had her picture. It had all the information. He saw that it was a girl’s photo and he took it. He didn’t care,” said Cuellar. “I’m angry. How is it possible that this could happen twice in less than a week?”

Tammy Crews, 46, was arrested Saturday after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance video appearing to show her stealing a donation jar from El Tapatio Mexican restaurant.

The Sheriff's Office said Crews admitted to using the money for drugs.

Tips were essential in helping catch Crews over the weekend. The Sheriff's Office is hoping that will be the case this time around. If you have any information on this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

At 5:15 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax, hear from the store owner where this happened. We'll also pause the video so you could take a good look at this suspect. https://t.co/P1Rom5qn4z — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) August 22, 2018

