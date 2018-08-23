BREAKING: Driver shot by passenger sitting behind him on I-285, police say

Police are investigating a shooting on I-285 Northbound in DeKalb County Thursday morning.
A detective told Channel 2's Steve Gelhbach that a 41-year-old driver was shot by the passenger who was sitting behind him.
The driver was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
We are on the scene gathering more information for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. .
Lanes are shutdown on just past Flat Shoals Road near the I-20 interchange.
Car towed away where driver shot by backseat passenger on I-285 near I-20 in DeKalb County. Opening right lane now of outer loop #ATLTraffic @MarkArum @mckayWSB @AshleyFrascaWSB @WSBTraffic pic.twitter.com/Cy0XUX4j9g— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) August 23, 2018
Police told Channel 2 the driver was picking up his wife from work. The wife was also transported to Grady for a panic attack.
