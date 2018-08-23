Officers open fire on shoplifting suspect after chase through 2 states

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says officers fired at shoplifters after they led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase across the Tennessee-Georgia state line.
The GBI says a man and a woman pulled on a gun on employees as they tried to steal from a store in Bradley County, Tennessee.
The suspects then led authorities on a chase spanning Hamilton County, Tennessee, Catoosa and Whitfield counties in Georgia.
Investigators say authorities preformed two PIT maneuvers to stop the suspects' car. The man who was driving surrendered but the woman exited the car with two handguns, according to troopers.
That is when multiple officers fired at the her. She and the man were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
No officers were injured.
