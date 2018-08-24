Charges upgraded to murder for man accused in deadly Walmart parking lot shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have filed murder charges against a man accused of killing another man in a Walmart parking lot.
According to authorities, Troy Hunte shot and killed Fadil Delkic, a refugee from the Bosnian War, in the parking lot of a Snellville Walmart Sunday.
Witnesses said Hunte, his girlfriend and their child were heading into the store as Delkic was driving away.
Hunte's girlfriend apparently thought Delkic pulled too close to them in a crosswalk.
The two argued, she slapped Delkic, then police said Hunte shot and killed the Bosnian refugee.
Authorities originally charged Hunte with voluntary manslaughter, but upgraded the charges.
