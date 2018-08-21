0 Murder or manslaughter charge for Walmart shooting suspect? New details released

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of shooting and killing a man in a Walmart parking lot appeared in court Tuesday.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said that while he does believe Troy Hunte killed Fadil Delkic, a refugee from the Bosnian War, in the parking lot of a Snellville Walmart Sunday, he is not convinced there was malice involved.

“Clearly there was provocation on both sides, so that's the reason they made that choice,” Porter said.

Sunday afternoon, shoppers at the Scenic Highway store were sent into a panic after a shot was fired outside.

“All you saw was everyone running,” witness Robin Reynolds told Channel 2 Action News.

Witnesses said Hunte, his girlfriend and their child were heading into the store as Delkic was driving away.

Hunte's girlfriend apparently thought Delkic pulled too close to them in a crosswalk.

The two argued, she slapped Delkic, then police said Hunte shot and killed the Bosnian refugee.

Hunte made his first court appearance Tuesday on what are now voluntary manslaughter charges.

Porter said the charges may change as his team investigates. He hinted Hunte may claim self-defense.

“There are two questions in this case. Number one: Was there a right to defend him or his girlfriend? And number two: Was he justified in using deadly force?” Porter said.

Delkic is getting a lot of support. An online fundraising effort has taken in $25,000 in less than a day.

Some of Delkic's family are not only asking why the suspect is not charged with murder, but why the woman who first argued with Delkic has not also been charged.

“There was a child to consider. There were other issues that taking her into custody at this point was not necessary for the public safety,” Porter said.

Porter said the woman is not entirely cleared yet.

“That's something that is still under investigation and she may be (charged),” Porter said.

