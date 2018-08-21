Lawsuit: Buford schools superintendent recorded in racist rant

BUFORD, Ga. - The superintendent of the city of Buford’s school district used racist language and spoke of wanting to kill black construction workers who had angered him, according to accusations in a race-discrimination lawsuit.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, includes audio recordings to buttress its claims.
Superintendent Geye Hamby, in two recorded conversations, allegedly used racial epithets repeatedly when referring to African-American workers at a construction site, according to the recordings attached to the lawsuit.
"(Expletive) that (n-word). I’ll kill these (expletive) – shoot that (expletive) if they let me,” the person identified as Hamby can be heard saying. The person speaking repeatedly refers to blacks as "deadbeat (n-word)."
Hamby declined to address the allegations. “This is a personnel and legal matter pertaining to a disgruntled employee,” he said in a statement emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “District council has advised not to comment.”
The lawsuit does not say when Hamby allegedly made these remarks or with whom he was speaking. It also does not specify where the recordings came from. It’s possible the person making the racist comments did not know he was being recorded at the time.
Hamby has been superintendent since 2006.
AJC Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this story.
